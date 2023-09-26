New Chick-fil-A coming to Carmel

The fast-food chain will be opening in Carmel Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9965 N. Michigan Road, near West 106th Street.

CARMEL, Ind. — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to central Indiana.

The Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The store will also feature Mobile Thru, a fully dedicated lane in the drive-thru where guests can pick up orders placed on the Chick-fil-A app.

You can also join the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, which lets you earn points on qualifying purchases, that can be redeemed for available reward like food and drinks.

The west Carmel restaurant joins 30 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Indianapolis market.

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc., a certified member of Feeding America, in honor of the new restaurant.