Here's how to celebrate National Pretzel Day

Various brands and retailers are offering deals to celebrate Monday, April 26, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day, and there's only one right way to celebrate: free pretzels, of course!

Auntie Anne's is celebrating the occasion by offering customers a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel when ordering through its Pretzel Perks app. No other purchases are required to get the free pretzel, and the deal is good only on April 26.

Auntie Anne's is also keeping the celebration going throughout the week by giving away free pretzels for a year to lucky winners who comment on Instagram posts published each day through Friday.

The pretzel shop will also waive delivery fees through Friday, April 30 when ordering through the app.

Ben's Soft Pretzels is repeating its annual deal with a free pretzel for every $1 donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Donations will go toward building facilities for military personnel who suffer from traumatic brain injuries or psychological health conditions. Since Ben's began partnering with the organization, customers have raised more than $150,000.

For those who prefer the crunch of pretzel twists or sticks, Snyder's of Hanover is giving away 1,000 pretzel kits for free. The kits include twisted pretzel sticks in three flavors: Extreme Seasoned, Sour Cream & Onion and Jalapeno Ranch.

To enter for a chance to win, follow the brand on Instagram and tag a friend on the National Pretzel Day post.