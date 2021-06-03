National Donut Day is Friday! Here's where to get free food in central Indiana

Both national chains and local bakeries are offering free donuts in the Indianapolis area.

INDIANAPOLIS — National Donut Day is celebrated on the first Friday in June each year.

The "holiday" was created by The Salvation Army in 1938 as a fundraiser to help those in need during the Great Depression. It also recognized the work of the "donut lassies," who served alongside American soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

Huntington, Indiana native Helen Purviance was one of two women who found a way to fry the first of the soon-to-be famous donuts for the soldiers.

More than 100 years later, the donut still serves as a symbol of the comfort The Salvation Army brings to those in need through its many social services programs.

Here's a list of places to get free or discounted donuts in central Indiana on Friday, June 4:

Carl's Donuts & Bakery (7481 E. Highway 36, Suite B, Avon): Four free glazed yeast donuts with the purchase of a dozen donuts.

Dunkin': Free classic donut — Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly Filled and more — with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme: One free donut of your choice. The offer cannot be redeemed online.

Also, anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccination shot can claim one free Original Glazed donut. You must show your vaccination card to redeem the offer.

Lastly, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $1 with any dozen purchase.

Nana's Daylight Donuts (2245 Sheek Road, Suite A, Greenwood): One free glazed yeast donut — no purchase necessary.

PANA Donuts Coffee & Boba Tea (5370 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis): One free donut with each purchase. The store will donate a portion of Friday's sales to The Salvation Army and Servant's Heart of Indy, Inc.

Square Donuts (Bloomington): All customers on June 4 will receive a coupon after their purchase that can be used between June 5, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

The coupon gives customers three options:

One free donut

Buy six donuts, get six donuts free

Buy a dozen donuts, get a dozen donuts free

Taylor's Bakery (6216 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis): A dozen glazed cake donuts for $10.

Titus Bakery & Deli (Lebanon and Westfield): Free donut holes from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.