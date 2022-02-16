Nap Snacks brings 'exotic, foreign' flavors to Indy

Nap Snacks has been so successful in its first month, it will be opening a second location in March.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two 21-year-old cousins wanted to bring a business to Indianapolis that was outside the norm.

"What's something new that we can do in the city that no one ever thought about?" said Sergio Salazar, Nap Snacks co-owner.

He and his cousin, Ruben Olivares, started a business that offers imported snack foods. It opened last month.

"That's the whole point about the shop. Everything is exotic, foreign," Salazar said. "Everything we sell in-store, it's all imported snacks. It's either from Japan, China, India, Korea, Australia."

Nap Snacks has been so successful in its first month, Salazar and Olivares will be opening a second location in March on West Washington Street.

"You see different faces every day, you see people's reactions," Salazar said. "You see them just talking like wow, they get excited for the stuff that they see in the shop because it's not something you see on a daily basis."

Nap Snacks is located at 1323 West 86th St. in Indianapolis and is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day but Sunday. They also recently started offering delivery up to 35 miles away from the shop.