Iconic Speedway drive-in Mug-n-Bun up for sale

The vintage drive-in has been in operation along West 10th Street, near North Lynhurst Drive, for more than 60 years.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — An iconic Speedway eatery could soon be yours...if you have a few million dollars to spare.

Known for its burgers and homemade root beer, Mug-in-Bun has been posted for sale along with four parcels of land, a sit-down restaurant, a pizza shop and residence for a price tag of nearly $2.2 million.

"The purchase includes the real estate as well as the business, furniture, fixtures and equipment," the listing states.