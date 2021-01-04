x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Food

Tequila sunrise ranks as Indiana's most-searched cocktail during COVID-19 pandemic

What has been your go-to cocktail during the pandemic?
Credit: Adobe Stock/Brent Hofacker
Tequila Sunrise cocktail

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers love their tequila!

Upgraded Points, a website that helps people upgrade their overall travel experiences, used data from Google Trends over the last year to see what cocktail recipes people were looking up to make at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the data, Hoosiers were making tequila sunrises the most. The cocktail is made by pouring tequila and orange juice into a glass over ice. Then, you add the grenadine, which will sink to the bottom. No stirring is necessary!

Credit: Adobe Stock/Brent Hofacker
Tequila Sunrise cocktail

The mimosa was the most-searched recipe with six states (Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee). The popular brunch beverage is a combination of champagne and orange juice.

Piña colada, Wine cooler, white Russian, mojito and margarita were also popular searches.

Credit: Upgraded Points
Upgraded Points used data from Google Trends between March 2020 and March 2021 to determine the most popular cocktails in each state.

The website also looked at the most popular cocktails during warm and cold weather. The painkiller was the most popular summer option, which is a mixture of pineapple juice, dark rum, orange juice and cream of coconut with nutmeg served on top. The mimosa led the most states in the winter months.

Also of note, the tequila sunrise was Indiana's most-searched cocktail recipe in the warm and cold weather months.

Click here to see more results and findings.

RELATED: Oliver Winery becomes official wine of the Colts

RELATED: Ohio House passes bill making to-go cocktails permanent