Moe's Southwest Grill closes 7 Indianapolis-area locations

INDIANAPOLIS — A local chain is not so local anymore after closing seven Indianapolis-area locations.

Moe's Southwest Grill is officially out of the Circle City, and the closest open location is in Zionsville at 11036 N. Michigan Road, just about a 25-minute drive from downtown Indianapolis.

Seven total Moe's locations have closed in central Indiana, including Indianapolis, Fishers Noblesville and Muncie.

