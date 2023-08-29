x
Moe's Southwest Grill closes 7 Indianapolis-area locations

In addition to Indianapolis, Moe's locations in Fishers, Noblesville and Muncie also closed.
Credit: WGRZ

INDIANAPOLIS — A local chain is not so local anymore after closing seven Indianapolis-area locations.

Moe's Southwest Grill is officially out of the Circle City, and the closest open location is in Zionsville at 11036 N. Michigan Road, just about a 25-minute drive from downtown Indianapolis.

Seven total Moe's locations have closed in central Indiana, including Indianapolis, Fishers Noblesville and Muncie.

For the list of the remaining 10 Moe's locations in Indiana, click here.

There has been no official statement or reasoning provided by the restaurant as to why they have closed as of Tuesday afternoon.

