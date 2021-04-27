Did you ever think the McFlurry spoon was a straw? McDonald's wants to give you a free McFlurry.

The offer is redeemable Tuesday, May 4 through the McDonald's app.

INDIANAPOLIS — Think back to when you had your first McFlurry at McDonald's. You're certainly not alone if you thought the large-shaped spoon was also a straw.

To make up for the confusion, McDonald's is offering a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on Tuesday, May 4 to everyone who thought the spoon was a straw — meaning the offer is good for anybody!

The offer will be redeemable in the McDonald's app, and no purchase is necessary to redeem the free food.

McDonald's is also offering a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on Uber Eats orders with a $15 minimum purchase between May 3-9.