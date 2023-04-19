McDonald's selling Big Mac sauce starting April 27

Starting April 27, customers can order the Big Mac sauce on the McDonald’s App.

OHIO, USA — A Big Mac from McDonald’s isn’t a Big Mac without its iconic sauce. Soon, you can have more to enjoy with your other favorite menu items.

Starting April 27, customers can order the Big Mac sauce on the McDonald’s App. McDonald’s describes the sauce as creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable.

The dipping cups feature retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich wraps.

Customers can get the sauce with Chicken McNuggets at no extra cost. Otherwise, customers can order the sauce a la carte.

The Big Mac has been a staple on the McDonald’s menu since it debuted nationally in 1968. An owner in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania came up with the idea for a double burger sandwich.