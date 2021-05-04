McDonald's celebrates National Caramel Day with new McFlurry flavor

The new item will feature creamy vanilla soft serve, brownie pieces and a caramel topping blended throughout.

INDIANAPOLIS — April 5 is National Caramel Day, and McDonald's is marking the occasion by celebrating a new item hitting menus soon.

The fast-food giant announced the upcoming addition of the Caramel Brownie McFlurry to the menu. The new item will feature creamy vanilla soft serve, brownie pieces and a caramel topping blended throughout.

The item will be available for a limited time beginning Monday, May 3.

"As our fans rejoice in the changing of the seasons, we're excited to give them a new way to enjoy our most iconic dessert," said McDonald's Sr. Director of Culinary Chad Schafer. "In fact, the flavors in our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling. The cool and creamy soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel makes every refreshing bite worth savoring."