McAlister's Deli giving away free tea Thursday

Customers can choose from a variety of options.

INDIANAPOLIS — Free tea alert!

To celebrate the end of its month-long Sweet Sips Tea Fest, McAlister's Deli is giving customers a free 32-oz. cup of tea at all 470 locations nationwide on Thursday, July 22.

Customers can choose between sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, tea with flavored shots, and tropical tea, which is McAlister’s limited time offer that includes a blend of the sweet tea, natural lemonade, guava puree and strawberry puree.

There is a limit of one free tea per guest and four free teas per order. The offer is also not included in third-party deliveries.

Click here to find the nearest McAlister's Deli.