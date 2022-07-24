Making a delicious and fresh summertime salsa

You can use this salsa as a dip with tortilla chips or put it on top of your favorite protein like chicken or salmon.

INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures soaring outside right now, who wants to cook over a hot stove? Not us!

Local food influencer Emily Cline showed us how to make a delicious and fresh mango salsa on 13Sunrise.

The best part is there's no cooking! Just prep your ingredients and mix them together!

Here's what you need:

2 Ripe Mangos Diced

1 Avocado Diced

1 Chopped Red Bell Pepper

1/4 Cup Chopped Red Onion

4 TBSP Chopped Cilantro

1 Lime Juiced

1/4 TSP Sea Salt

1/8 TSP Cumin

Instructions:

Chop ingredients Add everything to bowl Mix & Enjoy!

You can use this salsa as a dip with tortilla chips or put it on top of your favorite protein like chicken or salmon.

You can find all of Emily Cline's tips and tricks on easy snacks like this one and other delicious recipes on her Instagram page.

Watch Cline's full Sunrise segment in the video player.