Kroger and ClusterTruck open in-store kitchens

Customers can order from a menu of more than 80 meals for delivery or pickup.

FISHERS, Indiana — Kroger and ClusterTruck are partnering to open in-store kitchens at some stores in Indiana and Ohio.

The kitchens will provide a variety of freshly prepared meals on-demand with no service or delivery fees. Customers can order from a menu of more than 80 meals for delivery or pickup.

“ClusterTruck combines leading software, high-quality ingredients, and delicious variety to elevate the prepared food delivery experience,” said Chris Baggott, ClusterTruck co-founder and CEO. “As the prepared food delivery category continues to explode, we’re thrilled to play such a pivotal role in Kroger’s fresh and forward-thinking meal delivery strategy.”

The move to add ClusterTruck to its stores comes as Kroger has seen a huge uptick in digital ordering since the pandemic.