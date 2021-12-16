New Kroger delivery service for Indianapolis comes with 150 jobs

The fulfillment center will create up to 150 jobs and is currently hiring for several positions, including delivery drivers.

Kroger is expanding its fulfillment network in Indianapolis, meaning customers will have a new delivery service option.

Located at 9222 E. 33rd Street in Indianapolis, the 48,000-square-foot facility will collaborate with the “hub” in Monroe, Ohio to connect customers with fresh food. The fulfillment center will create up to 150 jobs and is currently hiring for several positions, including delivery drivers, with a starting wage of $19 plus benefits like health care and retirement.

“We’re proud to welcome the Kroger fulfillment network to Indiana,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger’s Central Division. “The new service is a wonderful addition to the expanding digital experience available to Kroger customers. The network’s delivery spoke will provide unmatched customer service and improve access to fresh food in areas eager for the variety and value offered by Kroger.”

The fulfillment center comes with a delivery service to 35 ZIP codes in central Indiana, most of which are in the Indianapolis area.

After placing an order on Kroger.com or the Kroger app, customers in the 35 ZIP codes will have their groceries delivered by a Kroger Delivery associate in a temperature-controlled van. Some orders will still be handled by stores and third-party services.

"We're excited to be part of the announcement of Kroger's new delivery facility,” said Portia Bailey-Bernard, Vice President, Indianapolis Economic Development, Develop Indy. “This accelerates us toward our goal of a more equitable, accessible, nutritious, healthier food system for Indianapolis. Providing greater accessibility to fresh food without relying on personal transportation creates neighborhood equity in Indy through fresh, grocery delivery."