Kraft unveils plant-based 'NotCheese' slices

CHICAGO — For those looking for a plant-based cheese alternative, Kraft may have unveiled just what you are looking for.

The Kraft Heinz Not Company is launching "KRAFT NotCheese Slices."

The company is releasing three different NotCheese Slices: American, cheddar and provolone. The slices are meant to look, feel and taste like the typically animal-based cheeses.

According to Kraft, the slices are made with plant-based ingredients, such as chickpea and coconut oil, and have no artificial flavors or dyes.