It's back! Here's your chance to try Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — In the words of Eminem, "Guess who's back. Back again."

Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream used lyrics from the rapper's song "Without Me" to announce its limited edition ice cream flavor is back by popular demand.

The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream debuted July 14 — National Macaroni & Cheese Day — and quickly sold out that same day.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, in its original press release.

Pints are available for $12 each, but the ice cream shop is limiting the number of pints to two per order so more people can try it.

Click here to place your order.