Kraft is bringing Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese to the US

The fall take on macaroni and cheese is America's favorite mac & cheese blend with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's officially fall and with that comes pumpkin-flavored everything — including macaroni and cheese.

On Thursday, Kraft announced it was bringing Pumpkin Spice Macaroni and Cheese to the U.S.

“After seeing the huge response Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese received north of the border, and even hearing some heated debates about it down here, we had to bring it to the U.S. for Americans to try,” said Martina Davis, Brand Manager for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, “Who knows? Maybe it could become a new North American fall favorite.”

Starting on Sept. 25 through Sept. 29, Americans can enter for a chance to get limited-edition Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese using #PumpkinSpiceKMC #Sweepstakes and tagging @KraftMacNCheese on Twitter for a chance to win one of 1,000 limited edition Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac and Cheese products.