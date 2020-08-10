Kraft launches hilarious and somewhat-confusing "Send Noods" campaign

It's not as dirty as it sounds, we promise.

PITTSBURGH — "In these strange times, people are in need of extra comfort. That's why it's always a nice gesture to send noods."

While flowers, chocolate, or cards may be the traditional option for many people, Kraft Foods is reminding people that there are other cheesy-options available.

The food supplier has unveiled a new "Send Noods" campaign, which is not to be confused with the expression "send nudes," in which a person asks for naked pictures.

“We’re all seeking the comforts of home and traditions that bring us together, like sharing a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese,” says Martina Davis, Brand Manager for Kraft Mac & Cheese, “We want to give fans the opportunity to send and share the cheesiest noods with their friends and family."

The campaign kicked off on Tuesday, October 6 to mark National Noodle Day and Kraft is giving away boxes of their famous Mac & Cheese to send to your family and friends.

Here is how you can get your hands on a box of Mac & Cheese so that you can "send noods."

Through October 11, applicants can go to www.enjoynoods.com, or responding to @KraftMacnCheese on Twitter to get a free box of noods.

Watch the hilarious "Send Noods" campaign promo, starring "Saturday Night Live" alum, Vanessa Bayer, in the player below.