Kids eat free at Boston Market for a limited time

“Dining out with the family can be expensive, so we wanted to do what we could to take some of that pressure off of parents, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Boston Market President Randy Miller. “At Boston Market, our kitchen runs like yours – with real food made by hand. And we are proud to offer fresh, high-quality meals not just for adults, but for kids, too! No matter how picky of an eater you may have, I’m confident that they can find something they love at Boston Market.”