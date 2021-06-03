Kids eat free at Boston Market for a limited time

INDIANAPOLIS — Boston Market wants to help out families by eliminating the stress of cooking another meal.
Kids can now eat free at all Boston Market locations nationwide, through dine-in or takeout.
Children 12 and under can enjoy any one of these Kids Meals for free:
- Dark Meat Rotisserie Chicken
- White Meat Rotisserie Chicken
- Meatloaf
- Roasted Turkey Breast
- Mac & Cheese
Kids Meals are served with a kid’s side, fresh-baked cornbread and a kid’s drink.
“Dining out with the family can be expensive, so we wanted to do what we could to take some of that pressure off of parents, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Boston Market President Randy Miller. “At Boston Market, our kitchen runs like yours – with real food made by hand. And we are proud to offer fresh, high-quality meals not just for adults, but for kids, too! No matter how picky of an eater you may have, I’m confident that they can find something they love at Boston Market.”
This offer is available for a limited time, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.
For additional information, including Boston Market’s newest menu offerings, restaurant locations and more, visit BostonMarket.com.