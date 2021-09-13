Insomnia Cookies hosts pajama party Monday night

If you show up in pajamas at any Insomnia Cookies store, you get a free cookie.

INDIANAPOLIS —

You've been working from home in your pajamas through the pandemic, right?

Monday night, you can wear those flannel bottoms and slippers beyond your mailbox and score free sweets during Insomnia Cookies' annual PJ Party.

The event runs from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. at each of the store's locations throughout the country, including Broad Ripple and the Purdue and IU campus stores.

The late-night indulgence is offering a four hour window of "special limited-time flavors, delectable deals, hidden codes, giveaways, and more."

The PJ Party will introduce a new cereal and milk cookie made with Fruity Pebbles cereal, marshmallows, and white chocolate chips in a brown butter cookie. The new cookie completes Insomnia's Breakfast Cookie trio that also includes a cinnamon bun and an everything bagel cookie.

The PJ Party debuted in 2019.

Insomnia PJ Party Deals

Customers can get 1 free cookie in-store, no purchase necessary

The first 50 customers wearing pajamas will be receive with free swag

$12 12-packs are available in-store and for delivery - limit three per customer

The first 50 customers to order a 12-pack at 9 p.m. will receive their cookies in a special-edition, breakfast-inspired box that includes a NIGHTMODE decoder ring to unlock a mystery deal.

For those who can’t make it to a store, Insomnia will deliver the PJ Party that includes one free classic cookie with the minimum delivery of $6.00. The $12 12-packs listed above are also available for delivery and pickup, too.

If you are part of Insomnia's Cookie Magic loyalty program, members receive 1 free 6-pack in-store and with delivery.

You can place an order at InsomniaCookies.com.