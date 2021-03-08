Indy's Burger Battle crowns 3 winners

This year's Burger Battle raised nearly $18,000 that will go towards its mission of helping children in Uganda receive an education.

INDIANAPOLIS — The ninth annual Burger Battle, put on by the Indy nonprofit Building Tomorrow, wrapped up over the weekend, and three champions were crowned this morning on 13Sunrise.

The Best Veggie Burger Award, a new award this year, was given to Prodigy Burger Bar for its Chicago Beyond Beef Burger.

The People's Choice Award winner, decided by participants in this year's Burger Battle, was Flamme Burger for its BBQ Slider.

And for the second year in a row, Gallery Pastry Burger takes home the Critic's Choice Award with the Foie Gras Burger.