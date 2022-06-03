IndyGo to introduce 'pay what you can' option for 'Food in Transit' program

The program is held at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo’s "Food in Transit" program is returning for a fifth year on Tuesday, June 7. It provides fresh, affordable and locally grown produce to riders and anyone else that wants to participate.

Food in Transit is held at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 27. That transit center is located at Washington and Alabama streets.

The produce is provided by Growing Places Indy, and the farm stand is made possible by the Department of Metropolitan Development’s Community Block Development Grant funding.

