Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5

The Indy Winter Farmers Market will offer more choices for food and vendors than the annual summer market.

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors.

Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech.

"We are excited to kick off our 14th market season at the AMP," said Shalise Lee, with Growing Places Indy.

Lee said the winter market will offer more choices of food and vendors than the annual summer market. Items include everything from local produce to dog treats.

"We have 60-plus vendors that we'll be offering any weekend," Lee said.

The AMP offers a warm, indoor space for the winter market every Saturday through the end of April.

"It's everything that you would want in a winter farmers market," Lee said. "There's coffee. There's cocoa. There's tea. There's everything. It's just a real welcoming feel, especially when it's snowing. It's just the best thing being at the market."

Just like the summer market, Lee said the winter market offers a Triple-SNAP program.

"We will take that $20 and turn that into $60 for you again," Lee said. "We are so excited to be able to continue to offer that option."

The Indy Winter Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday.