'This is good, this is community' | Indy Fresh Market opens on city's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The long-awaited Indy Fresh Market is now open near 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue – an area considered a food desert.

Doors opened Wednesday morning at 7 a.m., and people did not waste any time getting in line.

"The first lady was here at 5:45," Michael Saahir said.

Saahir was one of the customers who came out to the opening on Wednesday. While he wasn't first in the building, he still made history.

"I ran in and made sure I was the first one to buy something," Saahir said. "I bought a bottle of ketchup because we're catching up."

Catching up is exactly what this new market is striving to do. With tons of fresh produce to pick from, along with reasonable grocery prices, this Black-owned grocery store brings a new opportunity for a part of the city that's been without a grocery store option.

"I've been in this neighborhood 60-plus years...always had to drive so far out," Sue Lindsey said.

Lindsey usually travels to Castleton in order to shop. Now she and others are taking pride in something this neighborhood can call their own.

"This grocery store is not only going to serve residents in the near area but for miles around us to reduce this concept of being a food desert," James Campbell said.

The store is operated by Michael McFarland and Marckus Williams. Indy Fresh Market is also including the community in each step they take.

"You go down one aisle, named Sheridan, one aisle named Emerson, one aisle is named Arlington. This is good, this is community," Saahir said.

Last year, the IU Public Policy Institute shared a study estimating an $11 million impact from the Indy Fresh Market to start.