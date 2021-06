The sculpture display welcomes visitors for the National Confectioners Association's Sweets & Snacks Convention, which starts Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A delicious work of art has taken up residence in the middle of the Indianapolis International Airport.

Chef Paul Joachim, known as "The Chocolate Genius," carved an elephant out of chocolate.

