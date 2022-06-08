Indianapolis Burger Week returns June 20

More than a dozen bars and restaurants around the Indianapolis metro area will offer discounted burgers from June 20 until June 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — Discount burgers are returning to the Indy metro area for Indianapolis Burger Week June 20-26.

More than a dozen bars and restaurants will offer $7 burgers for the week.

For the first time, participants will also be able to download the Indy Burger Week app, which will be available for Apple and Android devices beginning June 10.

Users will be able to navigate through the participating restaurants. Users who check in to at least four restaurants on the app will be entered to win a grand prize of $250 in gift cards, Maker's Mark merchandise and more.

Here's the list of participating restaurants:

317 Burger

Barbecue and Bourbon

Brothers Bark & Grill (downtown and Broad Ripple locations)

Burger Theory

Drake's

Ellison Brewing Co.

Hopcat

LouVino (Mass Ave. and Fishers locations)

Mamo's (City Market and The AMP at 16 Tech locations)

Oasis Diner

One Trick Pony

Papa Gus

Pier 48 (downtown location)

The Block Bistro & Grill

While the event itself is fitting for all ages, some restaurants may only be open to diners 21 and older.

A portion of restaurant participation fees will support local charities.

Click here to see an updated list of participating restaurants and menus.