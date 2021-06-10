Indiana's most popular Halloween candy may surprise you

HalloweenStore.com said it used 14 years of data to determine each state's favorite Halloween candy.

INDIANAPOLIS — What is your favorite Halloween candy?

HalloweenStore.com said it used 14 years of data to determine each state's favorite Halloween candy.

According to the candy-selling website, Hoosiers prefer Starbursts to all other candies, followed by Hot Tamales and and Jolly Ranchers.

The chewable, fruit-flavored candy also ranked first in Alabama, Idaho, Michigan, South Dakota and Texas.

The data consisted of sales nationwide, broken down state-by-state, on CandyStore.com from 2007-2021, as well as contributions from major candy manufacturers and distributors.

Nationwide, CandyStore.com found Reese's Cups are the most popular Halloween candy. Here is the top 10:

Reese's Cups Skittles M&M's Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

'Best' and 'worst' Halloween candies

CandyStore.com also released lists of the best and worst Halloween candies, using data from popular websites and a costumer survey.

Unsurprisingly, dishonorable mentions include circus peanuts, licorice and candy corn.

As for the best of the best, the list includes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids.

Click here to see both lists.