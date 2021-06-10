x
Food

Indiana's most popular Halloween candy may surprise you

HalloweenStore.com said it used 14 years of data to determine each state's favorite Halloween candy.
Credit: Dan Kosmayer - stock.adobe.com
Stock photo of an assortment of Halloween candies.

INDIANAPOLIS — What is your favorite Halloween candy?

HalloweenStore.com said it used 14 years of data to determine each state's favorite Halloween candy.

According to the candy-selling website, Hoosiers prefer Starbursts to all other candies, followed by Hot Tamales and and Jolly Ranchers.

The chewable, fruit-flavored candy also ranked first in Alabama, Idaho, Michigan, South Dakota and Texas.

Credit: CandyStore.com
CandyStore.com shared a map of each state's favorite Halloween candy.

The data consisted of sales nationwide, broken down state-by-state, on CandyStore.com from 2007-2021, as well as contributions from major candy manufacturers and distributors.

Nationwide, CandyStore.com found Reese's Cups are the most popular Halloween candy. Here is the top 10:

  1. Reese's Cups
  2. Skittles
  3. M&M's
  4. Starburst
  5. Hot Tamales
  6. Sour Patch Kids
  7. Hershey Kisses
  8. Snickers
  9. Tootsie Pops
  10. Candy Corn

'Best' and 'worst' Halloween candies

CandyStore.com also released lists of the best and worst Halloween candies, using data from popular websites and a costumer survey.

Unsurprisingly, dishonorable mentions include circus peanuts, licorice and candy corn. 

As for the best of the best, the list includes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids.

Click here to see both lists.

