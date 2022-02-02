Hormel offering chance to win chili cheese keg for your Super Bowl party

Fans have until Sunday, Feb. 6 to enter for a chance to win.

INDIANAPOLIS — Your Super Bowl Party might need two kegs this year: one full of beer and one full of chili cheese dip.

Fans now have a chance to win the Hormel Chili Cheese Keg, which can hold up to 15 gallons of dip.

The keg even has an internal heating element to keep the dip from getting cold.

Fans have until Sunday, Feb. 6 to enter for a chance to win. Hormel says it will deliver the keg to the winner's home on the day of the big game.