Holy Rosary Church hosts 36th Italian Street Festival

Holy Rosary Catholic Church celebrates Italian heritage with traditional food over two days Friday and Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a summer tradition that started in 1983 outside the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Indianapolis. The Italian Street Festival celebrates Italian heritage with traditional food.

This is the 36th year Holy Rosary Catholic Church has put on the event. There was no Italian Street Festival in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Lisa Meister, who's continuing her mother's legacy and leads the kitchens, said the event started as a simple spaghetti dinner at the church, but continued to expand. The menu includes sausage sandwiches with peppers and onions and meatballs. Lisa said they make 3,000 of the sandwiches and 10,000 meatballs for the two-day festival.

It runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 at 520 Stevens Street on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Admission and parking are free.