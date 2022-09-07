Here's Yelp's 5 must-try Hispanic eateries in Indy

The five businesses are all Hispanic owned and opened within the past year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15, so we made a new food bucket list so you can savor the celebration, this month and beyond. The below five businesses are all Hispanic owned and opened within the past year. They’re also serving up some of the best flavors that the city has to offer. Have you tried all five?

Le Croissant: Greenwood

Order: Strawberry croissant (pictured), rum almond croissant, and fruit tart

Tip: Arrive early and expect to wait in line, especially on the weekends.

Nuestra Tienda Latina: Online

Order: Coconut ice cream, plantain chips, Pirucream, and frozen tequeños

Tip: This is an online grocery only and new customers receive free delivery.

Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill: Indianapolis - The AMP Food Hall + City Market

Order: Lomo saltado sandwich (marinated Peruvian grilled steak or chicken)

Tip: Ask for aji sauce, a mixture of fresh cilantro, aji huacatay mint, and cheese.

Birrieria Iturbidense: Indianapolis - food truck

Order: Birria tacos, ramen, or the pizzadilla (large quesadilla in pizza form)

Tip: The truck is located in a gas station parking lot by the airport and open late each night, so they’re perfect for a post-flight bite.

Abbiocco Pizzeria: Indianapolis - The Garage Food Hall

Order: Tallarin saltado pasta with steak (pictured)

Tip: Follow them on social media to learn about their Peruvian pop-ups. They often sell out (especially the ceviche), so call ahead to reserve your order.