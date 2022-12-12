x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Here's Yelp's 10 must-try holiday treats around Indy

Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list.
Credit: Filigree Bakery

INDIANAPOLIS — We're decking the halls this holiday season, so why not deck out your treats and drinks too?! Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list.

Coffeehouse Five: Greenwood + Franklin 

Order: Gingerbread latte - gingerbread syrup, white chocolate, espresso, milk

Credit: Coffeehouse Five

Almost Famous: Indianapolis - Mass Ave

Order: Sippin' Santa - aged Demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange, gingerbread

Credit: Yelp Elite Lara P (@see_do_eat)

LICK: The Garage Food Hall on Mass Ave + South Broad Ripple (new)

Order: Hot cocoa float or scoop of tiramisu chocolate orange or cranberry shortbread

Credit: Lick

Bier Brewery: Taproom in Indianapolis and Carmel

Order: "All Aboard" German Style Kolsch specially made for Sullivan's Hardware

Credit: Bier Brewery

Filigree Bakery: Indianapolis - online and Broad Ripple Farmers Market

Order: Holiday macarons

Credit: Filigree Bakery

Circles Ice Cream: Indianapolis - online and local grocery stores 

Order: Pint of Gingerbread House - vanilla frosting ice cream layered with gingersnap cookie dough and rainbow sprinkles

Credit: Circles Ice Cream

8th Day Distillery: Indianapolis - downtown

Order: Figgy Pop - spiced rum, fig jam, coconut milk, almond nog, lime, ginger beer

Credit: 8th Day Distillery

The Alexander Hotel: Indianapolis - at Miracle on South Street pop-up bar

Order: Nice Shot - rum, peppermint tea, chocolate or Naughty Shot - bourbon, cinnamon

Credit: The Alexander Hotel

Field Brewing: Westfield

Order: One of the 12 Stouts of Christmas beers

Credit: Field Brewing

Hotel Tango: Indianapolis - at Salute to Santa pop-up in The Foxhole

Order: The 'Nog - bourbon, caramel, gingerbread

Credit: Hotel Tango

Yelp Indy invites you to join them in support of local businesses by nominating yourself for the Yelp Indy Elite Squad, granting access to free special experiences and events.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Football Favorites | Cooking with Styles

Before You Leave, Check This Out