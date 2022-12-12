Here's Yelp's 10 must-try holiday treats around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — We're decking the halls this holiday season, so why not deck out your treats and drinks too?! Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list.
Coffeehouse Five: Greenwood + Franklin
Order: Gingerbread latte - gingerbread syrup, white chocolate, espresso, milk
Almost Famous: Indianapolis - Mass Ave
Order: Sippin' Santa - aged Demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange, gingerbread
LICK: The Garage Food Hall on Mass Ave + South Broad Ripple (new)
Order: Hot cocoa float or scoop of tiramisu chocolate orange or cranberry shortbread
Bier Brewery: Taproom in Indianapolis and Carmel
Order: "All Aboard" German Style Kolsch specially made for Sullivan's Hardware
Filigree Bakery: Indianapolis - online and Broad Ripple Farmers Market
Order: Holiday macarons
Circles Ice Cream: Indianapolis - online and local grocery stores
Order: Pint of Gingerbread House - vanilla frosting ice cream layered with gingersnap cookie dough and rainbow sprinkles
8th Day Distillery: Indianapolis - downtown
Order: Figgy Pop - spiced rum, fig jam, coconut milk, almond nog, lime, ginger beer
The Alexander Hotel: Indianapolis - at Miracle on South Street pop-up bar
Order: Nice Shot - rum, peppermint tea, chocolate or Naughty Shot - bourbon, cinnamon
Field Brewing: Westfield
Order: One of the 12 Stouts of Christmas beers
Hotel Tango: Indianapolis - at Salute to Santa pop-up in The Foxhole
Order: The 'Nog - bourbon, caramel, gingerbread
Yelp Indy invites you to join them in support of local businesses by nominating yourself for the Yelp Indy Elite Squad, granting access to free special experiences and events.