Here's Yelp's 10 must-try holiday treats around Indy

Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're decking the halls this holiday season, so why not deck out your treats and drinks too?! Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list.

Coffeehouse Five: Greenwood + Franklin

Order: Gingerbread latte - gingerbread syrup, white chocolate, espresso, milk

Almost Famous: Indianapolis - Mass Ave

Order: Sippin' Santa - aged Demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange, gingerbread

LICK: The Garage Food Hall on Mass Ave + South Broad Ripple (new)

Order: Hot cocoa float or scoop of tiramisu chocolate orange or cranberry shortbread

Bier Brewery: Taproom in Indianapolis and Carmel

Order: "All Aboard" German Style Kolsch specially made for Sullivan's Hardware

Filigree Bakery: Indianapolis - online and Broad Ripple Farmers Market

Order: Holiday macarons

Circles Ice Cream: Indianapolis - online and local grocery stores

Order: Pint of Gingerbread House - vanilla frosting ice cream layered with gingersnap cookie dough and rainbow sprinkles

8th Day Distillery: Indianapolis - downtown

Order: Figgy Pop - spiced rum, fig jam, coconut milk, almond nog, lime, ginger beer

The Alexander Hotel: Indianapolis - at Miracle on South Street pop-up bar

Order: Nice Shot - rum, peppermint tea, chocolate or Naughty Shot - bourbon, cinnamon

Field Brewing: Westfield

Order: One of the 12 Stouts of Christmas beers

Hotel Tango: Indianapolis - at Salute to Santa pop-up in The Foxhole

Order: The 'Nog - bourbon, caramel, gingerbread