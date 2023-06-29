Heinz weighs in on whether or not to fridge your ketchup

TEMPLE, Texas — Should you refrigerate your ketchup bottle or put it in the cupboard?
That is the question and debate that ketchup manufacturer Heinz tried to settle this week on Twitter.
On Tuesday, the company tweeted "FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. Fridge!"
Despite giving their official two cents, Heinz followed up their tweet with a poll asking where people keep theirs. Nearly 60% of respondents agreed with the company as of Thursday morning.
Of course, Twitter users were also quick to chime in:
"So why is it on the shelves in supermarkets & shops then," one user asked.
Heinz clapped back and replied:
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, ketchup doesn't need to be refrigerated after use because it is classified as a "shelf-stable food," meaning it is "safe indefinitely." However, the agency warned ketchup shouldn't be used after its expiration date because it won't be as fresh.
If you do choose to refrigerate it, though, the USDA advises only keeping it refrigerated for six months.
Also on KCENTV.com: