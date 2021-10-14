Heinz launches Halloween-themed ketchup nationwide

The Halloween-themed condiment is designed to take creepy costumes to the next level.

PITTSBURGH — Heinz is launching a new condiment to really get people in the Halloween spirit.

For the first time ever, the company will sell "Tomato Blood" ketchup in grocery stores nationwide and on its Halloween-themed website, heinzhalloween.com. The brand will also open a pop-up store in Los Angeles beginning Oct. 21.

The company is also selling a "Tomato Blood Costume Kit" to take bloody costumes to the next level. The kit is available for $19.99 and includes accessories needed to bring costumes to life (or death, for all the zombies):

20-ounce bottle of Tomato Blood ketchup

Makeup palette

Sponge

Dropper

Makeup brush set

Rhinestone sheet

Tattoo sheet

Vampire teeth

Spooky eyelashes

Behold: Heinz Tomato Blood! Create your scary wear this Halloween season with this spooky squeeze. If you have Heinz, you have a costume!🩸Get yours in stores or go to https://t.co/3sb2VDR4Mg to purchase! 🩸 #HeinzHalloween pic.twitter.com/mVasqgEZYV — H.J. Heinz & Co. (@HeinzTweets) October 12, 2021

The online store also has child and adult costumes to purchase, like a bloody mummy, a bloody corpse bride, and a bloody mad scientist.