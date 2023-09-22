Gleaners Food Bank surpasses $25.5 million campaign goal

​Part of the donations include an $8.5 million gift from DEEM, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners surpassed its $25.5 million campaign goal and did it two years ahead of schedule.

The organization is now increasing its goal to $30.5 million. The increase is in part due to increased needs and costs.

Part of the donations include an $8.5 million gift from DEEM, Inc. It fully funded a planned expansion of Gleaners' freezer system from 15,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet.

The freezer expansion will allow Gleaners to "dramatically increase the food we are able to acquire for our neighbors in need,” according to Fred Glass, president and CEO.

Lilly Endowment Inc. donated $5.5 million to the campaign, and Gleaners said that was a catalyst for other donations.

Funding from the campaign will also help with updating Gleaners' fleet, operations and future programs.