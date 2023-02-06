Here's how to get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich in February

The promotion is only valid through the app, with a limit of one free sandwich per account.

INDIANAPOLIS — Who doesn't love free food?

From Monday, Feb. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 18, guests can get a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich through the Chick-fil-A app at participating central Indiana locations.

"We are sharing this special offer as a thank you to our guests for their support," said Cody Walburn, local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Greenfield. "We hope our community will stop by and enjoy a delicious Chicken Sandwich."

The Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich is a breaded, boneless chicken breast, pressure-cooked in peanut oil, and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.