Flavor with Mike G: Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar

Indianapolis food blogger Mike Gillis is taking central Indiana along for a tasty ride, starting at downtown Indy's Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret Indy is home to great eats, but with so many options, it can be hard to decide what to try next. The good news? 13News recruiting some help from a guy whose taste buds have tried it all.

Mike Gillis is an Indy food blogger with a special love for local spots and hidden treasures. His Instagram @WheresMikeG features the tasty favorites he's tried all across central Indiana serving everything breakfast to dessert.

Mike G. stepped out to find the Flavor, and is taking central Indiana along on the tasty ride.

The first stop: downtown Indy's Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar, which serves up so much more than their signature seafood dishes.

Their bestseller is the lobster roll, and for good reason.

"The cool thing about the lobster roll is the lobster that's flown fresh in everyday. But in addition to that, you also have the bread that the chef makes in the kitchen every day," Mike G. said.

The lobster roll can be served hot or cold — it's up to the customer.

Another favorite from the sea is a flatbread with gulf shrimp, pesto, fresh mozzarella and fresh tomatoes.

But remember, it's not all about the seafood. The chef also serves up his version of a Hoosier favorite: a pork tenderloin sandwich.

"He brines it in buttermilk all night, and then he has a flour that he seasons really well before he puts it in the deep fryer," Mike G. said of the chef. The result is a flaky, crispy, crunchy tenderloin sandwich that's more like fried chicken.

Mike G.'s favorite menu item is the jumbo smoked chicken wings. They get brined for two hours, smoked for three hours, and cold-smoked for another hour before they're deep-fried and tossed in a sauce of the customer's choice. Mike's pick: Buffalo sauce infused with bleu cheese, so there's no dipping necessary.