Flavor with Mike G features Gallery on 16th

From fried chicken and house-made croissants to jowl bacon, the brunch menu at Gallery on 16th has plenty of flavor.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Gillis, an Indianapolis food blogger, has been helping us "find the flavor" by highlighting some of best eateries to try around town.

If you've ever been to Gallery Pastry Bar in downtown Indianapolis, you probably remember the smell of sweet treats that greeted you at the door or the colorful spread of pastries.

Mike G showed 13Sunrise anchor Jalea Brooks that its newest location, Gallery on 16th, does savory well, too. From fried chicken and house-made croissants to jowl bacon, the brunch menu has plenty of flavor!

Just be sure to save a little room for dessert.