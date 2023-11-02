x
Food

Emily Cline's Valentine's Day chocolate hearts

Emily Cline shared a sweet make-at-home Valentine's Day treat for your sweetie.

INDIANAPOLIS — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and central Indiana food influencer Emily Cline shared a sweet make-at-home treat for your sweetie.

Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup peanut butter

1/3 cup + 2 TBS coconut flour

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 tsp vanilla

1 chocolate bar

2 TBS coconut oil for melting chocolate

Instructions:

1. Mix all ingredients except chocolate in a bowl.

2. Grab a heart mold and add your dough.

3. Place the dough in the freezer for 30 minutes.

4. Melt your chocolate along with the coconut oil in a bowl in 30 second increments in the microwave.

5. Dip the frozen hearts in the melted chocolate, then place on a lined baking sheet.

6. Store in the refrigerator or freezer until time to serve.

Watch Cline make the recipe with 13News Gina Glaros in the video player.

