Emily Cline's Valentine's Day chocolate hearts

INDIANAPOLIS — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and central Indiana food influencer Emily Cline shared a sweet make-at-home treat for your sweetie.
Recipe
Ingredients:
1 cup peanut butter
1/3 cup + 2 TBS coconut flour
1/2 cup maple syrup
2 tsp vanilla
1 chocolate bar
2 TBS coconut oil for melting chocolate
Instructions:
1. Mix all ingredients except chocolate in a bowl.
2. Grab a heart mold and add your dough.
3. Place the dough in the freezer for 30 minutes.
4. Melt your chocolate along with the coconut oil in a bowl in 30 second increments in the microwave.
5. Dip the frozen hearts in the melted chocolate, then place on a lined baking sheet.
6. Store in the refrigerator or freezer until time to serve.
