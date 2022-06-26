Emily Cline's simple summer pasta salad

Emily Cline's easy and healthy Caprese pesto pasta salad is packed full of flavor and makes a perfect summertime dish.

INDIANAPOLIS — Local food influencer Emily Cline was back with us on 13Sunrise to make her Caprese pesto pasta salad.

She starts with some ingredients that are soon to become abundant in Indiana home gardens.

INGREDIENTS

1 Box Pasta - cooked, drained and cooled

10 oz. Cherry Tomatoes - halved

1 Cup Cucumber - diced

1 Cup Basil - chopped

Pesto Sauce - to taste

1 Cup Small Mozzarella Cheese Balls

"You are going to start off with a pasta of your choice. I like to use chickpea pasta. It's a good alternative - a little healthier - so we start off with that," she said. "Then I'm going to add in some cherry tomatoes, some cucumbers, mozzarella, my favorite part, I love these little balls. Then basil - so fresh and it smells so delicious. And then a pesto sauce."

Emily said store-bought pesto is easier and convenient to use as a dressing for the salad, but you can make your own if you have enough basil.

Then she just folds the ingredients together in a large bowl and serves the salad immediately.

"It's simple ingredients, very easy," she said.