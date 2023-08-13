Emily Cline shares simple recipe for blackened shrimp lime bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking for better taste but less of a challenge in the kitchen? This local food influencer has you covered.
Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, shared a simple recipe for a blackened shrimp lime bowl on 13 Sunrise.
The bowl can be made in a variety of ways, so not all ingredients are necessary to make. Find out how to prepare it below:
Ingredients
- Shrimp
- Ground cumin
- Paprika
- Onion powder
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil
- Red bell pepper
- Chopped fresh cilantro
- Corn
- Brown rice
- Avocado
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine shrimp and seasonings.
- Cook the bowl on a large skillet over medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive until charred.
- In a bow, combine the bell pepper, corn and cilantro, then stir in with half of lime juice and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Divide rice among bowls and top with shrimp and veggie mix.
You can watch Cline's demonstration below:
You can find more recipes from Ecline_eats on her Instagram page.