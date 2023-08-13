x
Food

Emily Cline shares simple recipe for blackened shrimp lime bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking for better taste but less of a challenge in the kitchen? This local food influencer has you covered.

Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, shared a simple recipe for a blackened shrimp lime bowl on 13 Sunrise.

The bowl can be made in a variety of ways, so not all ingredients are necessary to make. Find out how to prepare it below:

Ingredients

  • Shrimp
  • Ground cumin
  • Paprika
  • Onion powder
  • Salt and pepper
  • Olive oil
  • Red bell pepper
  • Chopped fresh cilantro
  • Corn
  • Brown rice
  • Avocado

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, combine shrimp and seasonings.
  2. Cook the bowl on a large skillet over medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive until charred.
  3. In a bow, combine the bell pepper, corn and cilantro, then stir in with half of lime juice and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
  4. Divide rice among bowls and top with shrimp and veggie mix.

You can watch Cline's demonstration below:

You can find more recipes from Ecline_eats on her Instagram page.

