Emily Cline shares simple recipe for blackened shrimp lime bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking for better taste but less of a challenge in the kitchen? This local food influencer has you covered.

Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, shared a simple recipe for a blackened shrimp lime bowl on 13 Sunrise.

The bowl can be made in a variety of ways, so not all ingredients are necessary to make. Find out how to prepare it below:

Ingredients

Shrimp

Ground cumin

Paprika

Onion powder

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Red bell pepper

Chopped fresh cilantro

Corn

Brown rice

Avocado

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine shrimp and seasonings. Cook the bowl on a large skillet over medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive until charred. In a bow, combine the bell pepper, corn and cilantro, then stir in with half of lime juice and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Divide rice among bowls and top with shrimp and veggie mix.

You can watch Cline's demonstration below: