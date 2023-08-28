x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Emily Cline shares recipe for watermelon quinoa summer salad

Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, shared a recipe for her watermelon quinoa summer salad on 13Sunrise.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to savor that fresh summer taste? One local food influencer has you covered.

Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, shared a recipe for her watermelon quinoa summer salad on 13Sunrise.

The salad can be made in a variety of different ways to suit your palette.

Ingredients

  • Red onion
  • Watermelon
  • Cooked quinoa, cooled
  • Cucumber
  • Feta
  • Mint leaves
  • Lemon

Instructions

1. Cook, squeeze, slice and cool ingredients accordingly.

2. In a large bowl, combine every ingredient.

3. Mix and top with more feta, mint and a little lemon juice before serving.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out