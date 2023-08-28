Emily Cline shares recipe for watermelon quinoa summer salad

Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, shared a recipe for her watermelon quinoa summer salad on 13Sunrise.

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to savor that fresh summer taste? One local food influencer has you covered.

The salad can be made in a variety of different ways to suit your palette.

Ingredients

Red onion

Watermelon

Cooked quinoa, cooled

Cucumber

Feta

Mint leaves

Lemon

Instructions

1. Cook, squeeze, slice and cool ingredients accordingly.

2. In a large bowl, combine every ingredient.