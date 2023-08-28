Emily Cline shares recipe for watermelon quinoa summer salad

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to savor that fresh summer taste? One local food influencer has you covered.
Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, shared a recipe for her watermelon quinoa summer salad on 13Sunrise.
The salad can be made in a variety of different ways to suit your palette.
Ingredients
- Red onion
- Watermelon
- Cooked quinoa, cooled
- Cucumber
- Feta
- Mint leaves
- Lemon
Instructions
1. Cook, squeeze, slice and cool ingredients accordingly.
2. In a large bowl, combine every ingredient.
3. Mix and top with more feta, mint and a little lemon juice before serving.