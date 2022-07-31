Emily Cline recipe for peanut butter oatmeal chocolate chip bites

Local food influencer Emily Cline has an easy recipe for a quick bite on the go in the morning, or any time of day.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's back to school season, which means hectic mornings as parents try to get kids out the door on time. But you can't forget about breakfast, the most important meal of the day.

Local food influencer Emily Cline has an easy recipe for a quick bite on the go in the morning, or any time of day. The great part is there's no baking! Just mix & enjoy!

Not only are her peanut butter oatmeal chocolate chip bites delicious, but they are also packed with protein.

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bites

Ingredients

1 cup oat flour

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup maple syrup

Chocolate chips

Instructions

Mix all your ingredients together in a large bowl. Roll the batter into small balls with your hands. Place in the freezer for at least 30 minutes, then serve and enjoy!