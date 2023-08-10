x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Emily Cline shares recipe for fall roasted vegetable bowl

Emily Cline, ecline_eats on Instagram, shares a fall-themed recipe on 13Sunrise.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — Who's ready for fall?

Emily Cline, better known as ecline_eats on Instagram, shared a recipe for her fall roasted vegetable bowl with a maple vinaigrette dressing, which is plant-based and gluten-free.

According to Cline, a key player in this dish is Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Rich Taste, which is the first olive oil bottle made from 100% recycled plastic in the U.S. market. Adding olive oil to vegetables before cooking makes sure everything gets nice and crispy.

Ingredients

  • Quinoa
  • Kale
  • Butternut squash
  • Beets
  • Cauliflower
  • Goat cheese
  • Almonds

Maple vinaigrette

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp dijon mustard
  • Salt and pepper
  • Red pepper flakes
Credit: Emily Cline
Emily Cline shares her fall roasted vegetable bowl recipe on 13Sunrise Oct. 8, 2023.

Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven to 425°F
  2. Peel and chop your butternut squash and beet
  3. Add them to a baking sheet, along with chopped cauliflower, and bake for 20 minutes
  4. Cook quinoa as directed on the package, and use as the base to your bowl
  5. Build your bowl and enjoy!

Click here for more of Cline's recipes.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out