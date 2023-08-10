Emily Cline shares recipe for fall roasted vegetable bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — Who's ready for fall?
Emily Cline, better known as ecline_eats on Instagram, shared a recipe for her fall roasted vegetable bowl with a maple vinaigrette dressing, which is plant-based and gluten-free.
Ingredients
- Quinoa
- Kale
- Butternut squash
- Beets
- Cauliflower
- Goat cheese
- Almonds
Maple vinaigrette
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tbsp dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper
- Red pepper flakes
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425°F
- Peel and chop your butternut squash and beet
- Add them to a baking sheet, along with chopped cauliflower, and bake for 20 minutes
- Cook quinoa as directed on the package, and use as the base to your bowl
- Build your bowl and enjoy!
