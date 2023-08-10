Emily Cline shares recipe for fall roasted vegetable bowl

Emily Cline, better known as ecline_eats on Instagram , shared a recipe for her fall roasted vegetable bowl with a maple vinaigrette dressing, which is plant-based and gluten-free.

According to Cline, a key player in this dish is Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Rich Taste, which is the first olive oil bottle made from 100% recycled plastic in the U.S. market. Adding olive oil to vegetables before cooking makes sure everything gets nice and crispy.