Emily Cline: Recipe for nutter butter ghosts

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are trying not to break into the Halloween candy you bought for trick-or-treaters, but want something sweet to eat, Emily Cline has the perfect festive snack for you - "Nutter Butter Ghosts!"

It's quick, easy and fun to make especially, with your children.

One of the best parts? You most likely have all the ingredients you need for the recipe in your pantry right now.

Ingredients

1 Cup Almond Flour

1/2 Cup Nut Butter ( we are using peanut butter)

1/4 Cup Maple Syrup

1 White Chocolate Bar

1 TBSP Coconut Oil

Instructions

Step 1 - Mix almond flour, syrup and peanut butter in a bowl

Step 2 - Place dough in the freezer for 15 minutes to slightly harden

Step 3 - Roll dough into small balls placing two next each other

Step 4 - Use a fork to gently press down on each ball, then again 90 degrees the other direction

Step 5 - Place in freezer for at least 30 minutes

Step 6 - Melt white chocolate bar & 1 TBSP coconut oil

Step 7 - Dunk or drizzle chocolate on the cookie

Step 8 - Use dark chocolate or googly eyes to make faces on cookies

Watch Emily Cline and 13News' Gina Glaros make the cookies in the video player.