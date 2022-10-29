Emily Cline: Recipe for nutter butter ghosts

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are trying not to break into the Halloween candy you bought for trick-or-treaters, but want something sweet to eat, Emily Cline has the perfect festive snack for you - "Nutter Butter Ghosts!"
It's quick, easy and fun to make especially, with your children.
One of the best parts? You most likely have all the ingredients you need for the recipe in your pantry right now.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup Almond Flour
- 1/2 Cup Nut Butter ( we are using peanut butter)
- 1/4 Cup Maple Syrup
- 1 White Chocolate Bar
- 1 TBSP Coconut Oil
Instructions
Step 1 - Mix almond flour, syrup and peanut butter in a bowl
Step 2 - Place dough in the freezer for 15 minutes to slightly harden
Step 3 - Roll dough into small balls placing two next each other
Step 4 - Use a fork to gently press down on each ball, then again 90 degrees the other direction
Step 5 - Place in freezer for at least 30 minutes
Step 6 - Melt white chocolate bar & 1 TBSP coconut oil
Step 7 - Dunk or drizzle chocolate on the cookie
Step 8 - Use dark chocolate or googly eyes to make faces on cookies
Watch Emily Cline and 13News' Gina Glaros make the cookies in the video player.
