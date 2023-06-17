Emily Cline shares chicken shawarma power bowl recipe

INDIANAPOLIS — Food influencer Emily Cline shared her chicken shawarma power bowl recipe on 13Sunrise.
The dish is quick, light, and easy to prep, making it a great option for many people.
Ingredients
- 1 package of Trader Joe's Shawarma Chicken Thighs
- Cucumber
- Red Onion
- Tomato
- Brown rice
- Arugela
- Hummus
- Tzatziki
Instructions:
- Cook your chicken thighs in the oven at 400F for 20-25 minutes.
- Add your brown rice to a bowl then chop your veggies and make a little mixture.
- Create your bowl! Add your favorites and add your favorite Greek dressing on top.
Watch Emily Cline and 13News' Gina Glaros make the recipe in the video player.