Food

Emily Cline shares chicken shawarma power bowl recipe

The dish is quick, light, and easy to prep, making it a great option for many.

INDIANAPOLIS — Food influencer Emily Cline shared her chicken shawarma power bowl recipe on 13Sunrise.

The dish is quick, light, and easy to prep, making it a great option for many people.

Ingredients

  • 1 package of Trader Joe's Shawarma Chicken Thighs
  • Cucumber
  • Red Onion
  • Tomato
  • Brown rice
  • Arugela
  • Hummus
  • Tzatziki

Instructions:

  1. Cook your chicken thighs in the oven at 400F for 20-25 minutes.
  2. Add your brown rice to a bowl then chop your veggies and make a little mixture.
  3. Create your bowl! Add your favorites and add your favorite Greek dressing on top.

Watch Emily Cline and 13News' Gina Glaros make the recipe in the video player.

