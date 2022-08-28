Emily Cline makes her buffalo chickpea sandwich

Buffalo chickpea sandwiches are not only great for tailgating but also a quick meal to make in a pinch.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up their preseason and Operation Football is full swing, which means it's time for tailgating.

If you're looking for something quick and delicious local food influencer Emily Cline has the perfect recipe for you! We're making Buffalo Chickpea Sanwiches. They are not only great for tailgating but also a quick meal to make in a pinch.

Ingredients

- 1/2 Can Chickpeas

- 1 Celery Stalk, Chopped

- 4 TBSP Red Onion, Chopped

- 4 TBSP Buffalo Sauce

- 3 TBSP Ranch Dressing

- 1 tsp Garlic Powder

-1 tsp Onion Powder

Preparation

- Cut onions and celery

- Drain chickpeas

- Mix chickpeas, celery, onion, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, garlic powder and onion powder in a bowl until coated and combined, mashing the chickpeas with at fork as you stir.

- Put the mixture on your choice of bread add your favorite toppings like lettuce, tomato, pepper or cucumber slices.

- Enjoy!