Dunkin' adds avocado toast, new sandwiches to menu

Dunkin' is adding the perfect pairing for your ice coffee.

CANTON, Mass. — Dunkin' is making some millennial dreams come true with a new menu item to pair perfectly with that vanilla iced coffee: avocado toast.

The new item features a creamy avocado spread made with sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice set atop a slice of toasted sourdough bread, then topped with the popular Everything Bagel seasoning.

The avocado toast is $2.99 and available now.

Dunkin' also added new items that put a twist on the tried-and-true grilled cheese sandwich. The grilled cheese melt and the grilled cheese melt with ham hit menus Wednesday. Both sandwiches are served on toasted sourdough bread with white cheddar and American cheese.

Dunkin' also launched its spring menu Wednesday. These items are now available:

Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam adds the vanilla-forward flavor of Sweet Cold Foam to perfectly complement the chocolate notes of Dunkin’s Cold Brew. The Sweet Cold Foam gradually blends into the Cold Brew as it’s sipped, delivering a delicious coffee beverage with a silky, smooth texture.

Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam elevates the chocolate notes of Dunkin's Cold Brew with malty molasses flavor. Topped with Sweet Cold Foam, it brings guests the feeling of drinking a rich stout, finished with hot chocolate powder for even more chocolatey goodness.

The Charli Cold Foam offers a remix of Charli's go-to Dunkin' order that debuted on Dunkin' menus in September 2020. The Charli Cold Foam features her famous Dunkin' favorite – a Dunkin' Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel – now with Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top.

The Blueberry Matcha Latte is a delightfully delicious combination of our sweetened Matcha green tea powder blend with blueberry flavor and guests' choice of milk. Available hot, iced, or frozen, the pairing of blueberry flavor and Matcha creates an irresistible handcrafted beverage.

The Matcha Topped Donut features Dunkin's signature Glazed Donut topped with Matcha powder for an enticing green tea flavor balanced with craveable sweetness.

Irish Creme Flavored Coffee is a smooth velvety flavor, with notes of sweet creme and vanilla, enhanced with the flavor of Irish Creme whiskey, available in Dunkin's hot, iced, and frozen coffees, as well as Dunkin's crafted espresso drinks. Returning favorite Irish Creme will be available at select Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.