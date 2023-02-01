Dr Pepper releasing Strawberries & Cream flavor

The new option will have the taste of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.

INDIANAPOLIS — The oldest major soft drink in the United States announced its newest flavor.

Dr Pepper is adding Strawberries & Cream as a permanent flavor. The new addition will be available on store shelves nationwide in February.

According to a news release, the new option will have the taste of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.

The regular Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream will be available in 12 oz. 12-packs and 20 oz. bottles, while the zero sugar version will be offered in 12 oz. 12-packs.