Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda

The non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Pepper fans will have a chance to taste a new flavor soon.

The soda brand announced the "Dr. Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve" Wednesday.

Officials say the nonalcoholic beverage includes hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel. For now, it will only be available to select fans who are "Pepper Perks" members.

Members win points by buying Dr. Pepper and can use those points to enter a daily contest to win the new flavor.

A flavor crafted for the fans 🏈🙌 Dr Pepper Fansville Reserve Bourbon Flavored is finally here 👀 Play through Pepper Perks for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/RDF7TZeJvy — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) October 17, 2022