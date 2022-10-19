x
Food

Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda

The non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel.
Credit: CNN Newsource
New Dr. Pepper drink

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Pepper fans will have a chance to taste a new flavor soon.

The soda brand announced the "Dr. Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve" Wednesday.

Officials say the nonalcoholic beverage includes hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel. For now, it will only be available to select fans who are "Pepper Perks" members.

Members win points by buying Dr. Pepper and can use those points to enter a daily contest to win the new flavor.

Fans have until Nov. 17 for a chance to win the drink.

