Active and retired military can get a free pulled pork sandwich in celebration of Veterans Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dickey's Barbecue Pit is showing its appreciation for military members by offering free food on Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, all active and retired military members will be able to get a classic pulled pork sandwich for free in any store. All that's required is an active military ID or a valid proof of service.

There are two Dickey's locations in Indiana: on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence and on US 6 in Portage.